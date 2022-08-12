There is no active shooter situation occurring in Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.
Reports began swirling around social media about an active shooter situation that prompted lockdowns in downtown on Friday morning.
"A building might've put out a notice to warn their tenants about a shooting but there is no active shooter incident," Kurt Barnes, a public information officer for the department said.
Barnes said the department received reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of Broadway at 9:42 a.m.
Officers were sent to investigate the claims, however, no victims were found and authorities did not find any evidence that indicated there was a shooting.