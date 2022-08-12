Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

There is no active shooter situation occurring in Denver, according to the Denver Police Department. 

Reports began swirling around social media about an active shooter situation that prompted lockdowns in downtown on Friday morning. 

"A building might've put out a notice to warn their tenants about a shooting but there is no active shooter incident," Kurt Barnes, a public information officer for the department said. 

Barnes said the department received reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of Broadway at 9:42 a.m.

Officers were sent to investigate the claims, however, no victims were found and authorities did not find any evidence that indicated there was a shooting. 

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.