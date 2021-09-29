After weeks of stalled negotiations, the union representing 350 janitors who have continuously cleaned and sanitized Denver International Airport throughout the pandemic voted to authorize a strike over pay and workloads.
A three-day voting period concluded on Wednesday and showed that 99% of the 350 airport janitors and other members of Service Employees International Union Local 105 are in favor of a strike against Flagship, a janitorial and facility maintenance service contractor.
Airport janitor Solita Sualau said she's never seen the janitors at the airport so united and that it's time for Flagship to acknowledge the work they've done throughout the pandemic.
"Going on strike is not something any of us wants to do, but if Flagship continues to refuse to value our essential work, we will do what it takes to get the respect we deserve and make these jobs good, livable wage jobs in our community," Sualau said in a release.
The potential strike could begin as early as Friday if an agreement is not reached; the current contract expires on Thursday. However, union members will choose the dates and time at a later date, officials said.
Although the vote passed in favor of a strike, airport officials urge both sides to come together.
"We urge our contractor Flagship, and our janitors' union to come to an agreement quickly. We believe they can resolve their differences," officials said in an email statement to The Denver Gazette.
If the janitors were to go on strike, officials said they were coordinating with Flagship to minimize any disruptions that would impact the airport and its travelers.
But to Guillermo Booz, a janitor at the airport for 15 years, Flagship's unwillingness to compromise is keeping new hires away and said a change would not only improve their lives, but the airport.
"It's no wonder that folks looking for work aren't looking here," he said. "We've built our lives and our careers at these jobs, but putting yourself at risk every day for a wage that can't even pay the rent isn't what most people would consider a job. We're going to change that. We're going to make these better jobs in a better airport."