The Pikes Peak shuttle lot at Denver International Airport will reopen for the second consecutive week as travel numbers continue to rebound.
The lot located at N. Elk St in Denver will reopen on Friday between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. and again on Saturday between 4:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. as all other parking options are expected to be at capacity this weekend, said Alex Renteria, a spokeswoman for the airport.
"Our goal is to re-open our shuttle lots as soon as we can to give passengers another parking options," Renteria said in an email statement to The Denver Gazette. "It's important that we open this lot during heavy traffic volumes to ensure anyone who wants to park at DEN can access a spot."
This weekend, the airport is expecting over 178,000 travelers to pass through TSA security checkpoints, which is just shy of nearly 200,000 passengers who traveled last weekend.
Airport officials recommend passengers arrive at the parking lot two hours and 45 minutes ahead of their boarding time.
The Pikes Peak lot costs $8 per day and can be entered from Peña Boulevard, exit 75th Avenue.
Passengers returning to their vehicles when the lot is closed will still be offered shuttle services to the lot, or can choose to walk, officials said.
