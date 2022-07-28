The district attorney for Broomfield County has decided not to charge a juvenile in connection with a death Monday in an apartment complex, citing a justified claim of defense.

Broomfield police responded to a call around 1 a.m. at an apartment building along 120th Avenue and found a man dead inside a unit.

They arrested a juvenile in the home, who has been in custody since, according to a news release from 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason.

Police had probable cause to arrest the person, says the release, who was investigated for a potential first-degree murder charge. But prosecutors decided there was a legitimate claim of self-defense or defense of others and have declined to file charges.

The deceased man's family has been notified and the district attorney's office has requested the juvenile be released from custody.