A dog was rescued from a frozen pond in Green Valley Ranch on Saturday morning, an incident that prompted the Denver Fire Department to remind residents to stay away from ice.

Fire crews were dispatched to the pond behind the Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center in the 4800 block of Argonne Way about 10:15 a.m. after reports of a dog falling through the ice.

Crews successfully recovered the dog from the water and it was doing fine, according to Greg Pixley, a spokesman for the Denver Fire Department.

Saturday's ice rescue is one of several that have occurred across the metro in recent weeks as adults, children and pets have broken through the ice. Pixley urges people to stay away and off ice as temperatures continue to fluctuate.

"If you go out on the ice you could die," Pixley said. "We need people to stay off the ice and at least six feet from the waters edge."

Earlier this week, a woman and her dog were rescued in Centennial by South Metro Fire Rescue crews after falling through the ice.

Additionally, three children were rescued by a woman who witnessed them fall through the ice in Arapahoe County earlier this month.

Pixley recommends keeping dogs on leashes and children close by at all times to avoid incidents like Saturday.