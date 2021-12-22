Denver firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire on Wednesday morning and paramedics brought the animal back to life.
Crews responded to a report of a fire just before 9 a.m. in the 2400 block of Pontiac Street in the Park Hill neighborhood.
When they arrived, they searched the home and began putting out the fire. During the search, they found an unconscious dog, said Greg Pixley, a spokesman for the department.
A Denver Health paramedic successfully revived the animal, which was turned over the Denver's Department of Public Health and Environment for veterinary assistance, officials said.
The home suffered heavy interior damage but is salvageable, Pixley said.
"Early 911 notification helped us not lose the building," Pixley said.