More than $37 million has been raised by people across the world who want to assist in the recovery effort and help the victims impacted by the Marshall fire, officials said.

In the days since the blaze, the Community Foundation Boulder County's wildfire fund had received over $17.3 million in donations from more than 52,000 donors as of Friday morning, said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of the foundation. While numerous verified GoFundMe pages had raised more than $19 million as of Friday afternoon, officials said.

In addition to the fund and pages, Englewood-based American Furniture Warehouse pledged $1 million in gift certificates to the victims who lost their homes.

"We are just amazed and overwhelmed by the incredible outpouring of support that we've seen not only from our local community in our state, but from around the world," Hernandez said. "People saw and felt the situation that we were experiencing in Boulder County and resonated with it. It's really just been heartwarming."

Hernandez said the donations weren't coming from just Coloradans or people from the United States, but from Australia, China, Japan and Europe.

As of Friday evening, the community foundation's board has approved the distribution of $5 million to victims who lost their homes, suffered damage or are in financial need. The measure was authorized on Sunday, Hernandez said.

The state's most destructive wildfire destroyed 1,084 homes after engulfing over 6,00 acres of land in Boulder County last week. County officials estimate the total damage caused by the blaze exceeds $513 million.

More than half of the homes destroyed were in Louisville, while an additional 378 were in Superior, officials said.

"Our hearts go out to the families that have lost everything," said CEO Jake Jabs in a news release. "This is our community, and we are here for you."