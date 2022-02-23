Retrievr, a doorstep collection service that specializes in recycling electronics responsibly and safely, will launch a pilot program in Denver with the help of Google, Apple, Amazon, Dell Technologies and Microsoft.
To take advantage of the doorstep pickup, folks in Denver can visit Retrievr's website where they'll need to share what they're looking to recycle and schedule a time for a pickup.
Kabira Stokes, CEO of Retrievr, said in a release that she's thrilled to join forces with some of the biggest names in technology to bring the program to Denver.
"We all agreed that we are far more likely to solve the critical environmental issue of e-waste if we work together, and the brands have really stepped up to support this mission," Stokes said. "Denver has a clear need for access to convenient and secure recycling programs, and the best way to do that is to provide doorstep service to all residents."
While Denver is known as one of the country's most environmentally conscious cities, recycling rates lag behind the national average, and Retrievr hopes the accessibility of its program can improve these numbers.