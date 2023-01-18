Doug and Roger may have been the celebrities of the National Western Stock Show — but to pig judge Troy Sloan, they were hog numbers 3141 and 3342.

Sloan awarded Doug (#3141) third place for the Duroc division.

“I thought that pig was stout and sound,” he said.

To Roger, a black and white spotted Poland China, he awarded 10th place in his division.

This week was perhaps the NWSS' highest profile Junior Market Swine Show in its 117 years after the prize snorters disappeared from a Comfort Inn parking lot where their family was staying.

Thousands of internet sleuths searched animal want-ads and posted the license plates of the truck, which allegedly hauled Doug and Roger, a combined 600 pounds of hogs, away in an attached trailer.

Doug and Roger’s family, Tanya Lee and her three boys, had traveled from Washington state to Denver to compete and hopefully sell them. They were overjoyed when the pair were found just before dawn Tuesday morning at 96th and Ceylon in Commerce City across from a field where a housing development was under construction.

Accustomed to the comfort of a heat lamp and regular meals, the pigs were "jumping up and down when they heard our voices," Lee said.

With just 24 hours to spare until the swine show, the Lees drove Roger and Doug straight to the Murdoch Junior Barn just in time to warm them up, feed, bathe and relax them in preparation for Wednesday’s competition.

Denver police have not made any arrests in the pig-napping, but they told The Denver Gazette the thieves made off with the Lees' generator, worth around $3,000, some winter clothes, $4.00 and some gum.

But they left thousands of dollars worth of pork.

"Police said they didn't even open the trailer," said Lee, who expressed gratitude to Commerce City Patrol Sergeant Cody Nau who spotted the abandoned caravan and woke up his boss with a 5:48 a.m. "I found them" text.

Trailers are a common target for robbers. According to the Denver Police Department, 52 trailers of all kinds were stolen in the city in the first 16 days of this year.

Pig handlers at the National Western Stock show were shaken by the bold animal theft, which some say never happens anywhere but the big city.

“It was scary. Everyone was sick about the truck and trailer, but, at the end of the day, it’s about the animals,” said 16 year-old Macie Timothy, who knows Doug and Roger’s family from showing with them on the swine circuit.

A rancher, who would only give his name as Jeremy, was tending to his black and white striped pig, Guy, which was housed next to Doug.

“I don't understand crazy people,” he gestured toward the sleeping brownish-red giant. “He's such a nice pig.”

Surrounding the outskirts of the main arena were dozens of pig pens, each one containing a single hog and a hopeful owner, many of whom traveled thousands of miles with trailers in tow, sometimes staying overnight with their prize pigs in friendly barns.

Pig farming often starts as a kids’ pastime as passionate and time-consuming as Little League.

“I get up every day at 6:45, feed them, brush them, walk them, and clean their pens,” said 10-year-old Avery Mabry, rubbing the belly of her third place 6-month-old sow, Dolly.

“It’s better to raise kids in a barn than it is anywhere else,” said Nick Albracht, who was showing his Blue Cross hog, Hiltie.

He said prize hogs are sold for as high as $100,000 — “usually bought by a corporation to help out the kids.”

After that, he said, they usually meet the butcher.

Avery cries when it’s time to send away the special ones.

“It takes a couple of days to get over it,” she said.

She spends any winnings for feed and help fund a Texas Tech education with the leftover cash.

Breeders came to the NWSS from California, Iowa, Texas Oklahoma and New Mexico, and, if they don’t win either first or second place, they might pack up their hogs and go home to try another show.

Coming in 10th gave Roger more time because hogs aren't sold unless they are awarded at least grand champion or reserve grand champion. The Lees will haul him back home for another show.

Even after all of the week's hoopla, Doug may be sold for butchering.

Lily Ford, a high school senior from Texas, said her friends think their food originates at the grocery stores. She brought her two combined-breed hogs to Denver and expects to sell at least one of them.

"Through ag, we learn where our food comes from. It takes a special person to work that hard and I love this way of life," she said, referring to the agriculture. "There's nothing I'd rather lose sleep on."

Tanya Lee said Doug wasn't sold. They're headed back to Washington state — and then to California for another show.