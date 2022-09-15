Authorities identified two men killed in a car crash Wednesday in Douglas County as Adam Reihl, 34, and Michael Reed, 49, both of Parker.
Reihl was driving north on Crowfoot Valley Road around 5:30 p.m. when his vehicle struck the side of another vehicle as Reihl switched lanes, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Reihl's vehicle then collided with a third vehicle. Deputies said four vehicles were involved in the crash.
Reihl died after being rushed to a hospital. Reed, who was a passenger in Reihl's vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.