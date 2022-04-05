Firefighters on Tuesday contained a small wildfire that broke out in unincorporated Boulder County after high winds knocked over a power line.
The fire was reported shortly before 4 a.m. in the Carriage Hills neighborhood and an evacuation warning — which warns folks to be prepared in case of an evacuation — was sent to 176 residents around Surrey Ridge and Carriage Hills, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office
About 40 firefighters contained the fire to half an acre in size by 5:30 a.m. In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, Boulder Mountain Fire, Lefthand Fire Protection District, Boulder Rural Fire Protection District, Sunshine Fire Protection District, Boulder Fire Rescue and Boulder Emergency Squad responded to the fire.