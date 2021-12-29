Service on several downtown light rail lines and the 16th Street Mall Ride will be suspended Friday during New Year’s Eve celebrations, according to the Regional Transportation District.

The temporary closures will allow more space for pedestrians downtown during Denver’s annual New Year’s Eve firework shows on the 16th Street Mall. The shows are scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. and midnight.

Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, trains will not operate on the D and H lines north of the Convention Center Station. Service on the L Line and the free 16th Street Mall Ride will pause during the shows but may resume between shows as safety permits.

Customers using affected lines are encouraged to use alternative routes and plan for extra travel time. Bus Route 43 can be used in place of the L Line, according to the transportation district.

Regular service on the D, H and L lines, as well as the Mall Ride, will resume after the shows. Final trains depart for the D and H lines at 2:21 and 2:27 a.m. Saturday. The Mall Ride service ends at 12:27 a.m.

All other RTD bus and rail lines will be available for free use from 7 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday to prevent impaired driving, including Access-a-Ride, FlexRide and SkyRide services.

For the A, B, E, G, N and W lines, final trains will depart from Union Station between 1 and 1:58 a.m. Saturday. Bus Route 83 will depart from Civic Center Station at 12:10 a.m. Bus Route 15 will depart from Union Station at 12:16 a.m.