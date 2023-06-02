The second of four Sunday closures of Broadway and Welton Street to cars this summer is planned for June 4 in downtown Denver.

Walking, biking, inline skating and riding electric scooters is allowed on the streets. Free pedicab rides between "activity hubs" are being offered.

The "¡Viva! Streets" program starts at 8 a.m. when motorized traffic is scheduled to be banned until 2 p.m. along the Welton Street and Broadway corridor. The closure's northernmost point is at 28th Avenue and Welton Street then Broadway and Maple Street to the south.

Vehicles parked on the route after midnight on Sunday may be towed, according to the site. Parking garages with Broadway or Welton-only exits will be closed.

Denver Police will be stationed at eight intersections along Broadway and Welton to allow autos to cross the closed routes, according to the Streets website. RTD service will be affected with detours and some expected delays as transit is routed to crossing sites.

Additional closures of the 3.5 miles of streets are planned for July 9 and Aug. 6.

The event, produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership, is an effort "that celebrates Denver's vibrant neighborhoods and supports local business with temporary car-free streets," according to the Partnership.

The organizers encouraged businesses along the route to use the opened roads to set up seating or products and other "attention-grabbing displays." Three "activity hubs" are planned for the route with restrooms, first aid, water and entertainment.

Organizers cited a similar program in Los Angeles called "CicLAvia 2014" led to sales increases for business who were "active participants" by 57% and a 49% reduction of particulate pollution on the route and to a lesser amount on open streets adjacent to the route.

The car-free-experience concept is traced back to a program, Ciclivia, that started in Bogata, Columbia in 1974. Bicycling.com reports there are now 70 miles of closed streets in the city of 8 million people and the weekly event draws about a million cyclists.