Beginning on Monday, downtown Denver's Highland Bridge on 16th Street will be closed for maintenance work, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure announced.

The closure will last from 8 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Friday, officials said.

The bridge, located between the Lower Highland neighborhood and Lower Downtown Denver, serves as a connection point over Interstate 25 for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Highland Bridge is one of three pedestrian bridges that connects downtown to the Highland neighborhood.

Officials said the maintenance work is essential to keep the bridge in a state of good repair.

Detour signs will be posted at the bridge to guide pedestrians and bicyclists to the 15th Street bridge from either Platte Street or Central Street.

This work is weather dependent and subject to change.