E-470 and the Colorado State Patrol are partnering over Labor Day weekend to increase patrols and enforcement of the move over law on the tollway, the agencies announced Thursday.

The increased enforcement begins Thursday and will last through Monday evening. The move over law requires drivers to move a lane away or slow down significantly when passing official vehicles stopped with flashing lights on.

This increased enforcement comes after “several” members of E-470’s roadside assistance team have been nearly struck by vehicles in the past few weeks, the announcement said.

“Drivers need to be aware of people on the shoulders of the roadway," said patrol Chief Matthew Packard. "All 50 states have 'Slow Down, Move Over' laws for good reason. Lives are at stake if you fail to give workers the space they need to perform their duties safely.”

Packard said drivers often move over for emergency vehicles such as police and fire, but do not move for tow, maintenance or public utility vehicles, which is also required under the law.

E-470’s roadside assistance team is often the first on scene after car crashes, responding to 11,000 calls last year. That year, 46 emergency responders were struck and killed on roadways nationally, the announcement said.

Under Colorado law, drivers must move to the next lane when approaching stopped emergency, tow, maintenance or public utility vehicles with flashing lights or, if they cannot do so, immediately slow down by at least 20 mph.

Violations of the move over law can result in a $167 citation and three points against a driver’s license.