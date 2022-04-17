The Duck Pond fire in Eagle County had burned 88 acres and was 20% contained as of early Sunday afternoon, according to Eagle County officials.
The blaze ignited Saturday between Gypsum and Dotsero and prompted authorities to evacuate a number of residents who lived close to the fire.
Fire officials said they expected many of the evacuations to remain in place until at least Sunday night.
No homes or businesses have been destroyed in the fire.
In Larimer County, the 37E fire had burned 114 acres and was 85% contained, according to a tweet from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Authorities have dropped evacuation orders related to the 37E fire.