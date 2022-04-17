The Duck Pond fire in Eagle County burned 88 acres and was 60% contained as of late Sunday afternoon, according to Eagle County officials.
The blaze ignited Saturday between Gypsum and Dotsero and prompted authorities to evacuate residents who lived close to the fire.
Authorities lifted the evacuation orders Sunday night. No homes or businesses were destroyed in the fire as of Sunday afternoon.
Fire officials said they believe the blaze was human caused.
In Larimer County, the 37E fire burned 114 acres and was fully contained, according to a tweet from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Authorities lifted evacuation orders related to the 37E fire.