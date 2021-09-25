A section of eastbound Interstate 70 near Eagle is closed due to a fatal crash, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The crash occurred about two miles east of the Eagle exit. As a result, the roadway is closed between mile markers 147 and 149, according to the agency.
#BREAKING I-70 is CLOSED eastbound at Eagle (MP 147) due to a fatal crash. The crash is just east of Eagle at MP 149. Highway 6 is the alternate route during the investigation. Expect delays.#cotraffic pic.twitter.com/vwAKkXbvDq— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) September 25, 2021
Motorists should use U.S. Highway 6 as an alternative route, officials said.
Authorities did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash, nor how many people were injured or pronounced dead.
Attempts to reach the Colorado State Patrol have been unsuccessful.