A section of eastbound Interstate 70 near Eagle is closed due to a fatal crash, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash occurred about two miles east of the Eagle exit. As a result, the roadway is closed between mile markers 147 and 149, according to the agency.

Motorists should use U.S. Highway 6 as an alternative route, officials said. 

Authorities did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash, nor how many people were injured or pronounced dead. 

Attempts to reach the Colorado State Patrol have been unsuccessful.