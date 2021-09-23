Eastbound Interstate 70 at Denver West closed early Thursday morning and is expected to be partially closed most of the day because of damage to the overpass, officials said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the closure at 6 a.m. Initially, eastbound and westbound lanes were closed but westbound lanes reopened before 6:30 a.m. Two eastbound lanes reopened by 8 a.m.

Officials closed the roadway to conduct emergency repairs to damage on the Denver West overpass, the sheriff’s office said. Crews were seen tending to a crack in the underside of the overpass and clearing debris from the road.

A spokesperson with the Colorado Department of Transportation said an oversized truck hit the underside of the overpass while traveling on I-70 on Thursday morning. The overpass is also closed.

There is no estimated time for a full reopening of I-70, but the Lakewood Police Department said the partial closure will likely last most of the day.

Major delays are expected. Drivers heading east on I-70 are encouraged to divert from the roadway at East Colfax Avenue to avoid the area.

No additional details have been released regarding the crash that caused the closure.