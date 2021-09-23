Eastbound Interstate 70 at Denver West is back open after it closed early Thursday morning because of damage to the overpass, officials said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the closure at 6 a.m. Initially, eastbound and westbound lanes were closed, but westbound lanes reopened before 6:30 a.m. All eastbound lanes reopened by 11 a.m.

Officials closed the roadway to conduct emergency repairs to damage on the Denver West overpass, the sheriff’s office said. Crews were seen tending to a crack in the underside of the overpass and clearing debris from the road.

A spokesperson with the Colorado Department of Transportation said an oversized truck hit the underside of the overpass while traveling on I-70 on Thursday morning.

Crews found minor damage to one of multiple girders supporting the overpass but determined the structure is safe. The damage will be repaired under an emergency contract in the coming weeks, officials said.

The overpass is still open to traffic, but the right lane of the southbound bridge deck will be closed for an extended period of time.

The Department of Transportation will monitor the bridge to make sure it is safe until all repairs are made, officials said.

No additional details have been released regarding the crash that caused the closure.