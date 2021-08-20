A half mile portion of Speer Boulevard tunnel will be closed Sunday morning as Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure perform a routine safety inspection, officials said.

Roads along the tunnel between Bannock and Grant Streets will be closed beginning at 3 a.m. and will reopen at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Motorists driving eastbound along the tunnel during the eight hour closure will be detoured onto North Broadway to Sixth Avenue, where drivers can turn south and get back onto Speer Boulevard at Grant Street, according to a release from the department.

Westbound lanes will remain open during the inspection, officials said.

Officials are encouraging drivers to plan for delays in the impacted area.