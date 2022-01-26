The Eisenhower Tunnel is the highest auto tunnel in the world

5. The Eisenhower Tunnel is the highest auto tunnel in the world - The Dwight Eisenhower Memorial Tunnel between Clear Creek & Summit counties is the highest auto tunnel in the world. Bored at an elevation of 11,000 feet under the Continental Divide, it is 8,960 feet long and the average daily traffic exceeds 26,000 vehicles.

 Associated Press

The Colorado Department of Transportation will close the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel on Interstate 70 on Wednesday night as crews upgrade the tunnel's power system.

Transportation officials said the tunnel will close at 10 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 4 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

If necessary, crews will close the tunnel again beginning at 11 p.m. Thursday to finish the work, according to the release. 

Officials said weather conditions could alter the scheduled closure, but as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the work was expected to continue as planned.

