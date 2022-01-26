The Colorado Department of Transportation will close the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel on Interstate 70 on Wednesday night as crews upgrade the tunnel's power system.
Transportation officials said the tunnel will close at 10 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 4 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release.
If necessary, crews will close the tunnel again beginning at 11 p.m. Thursday to finish the work, according to the release.
Officials said weather conditions could alter the scheduled closure, but as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the work was expected to continue as planned.