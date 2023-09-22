Before an Aurora paramedic injected Elijah McClain with a dose of the sedative ketamine, he was already at risk for permanent lung damage or death because of vomit he inhaled into his lungs during his struggle with police officers, said an expert who reviewed his medical records.

McClain had an elevated amount of acid in his blood and a low oxygen, according to testimony from pulmonary and critical care physician David Beuther on Friday in the trial of two Aurora police officers over McClain’s death.

Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt face charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault.

McClain labored increasingly to breathe during the 18-minute struggle with police and threw up while still wearing a running mask he had on that night. Because his face was covered, he aspirated vomit into his lungs, and his position lying on the ground made it difficult for him to cough and clear his lungs, Beuther said.

When McClain went into an ambulance after receiving the ketamine injection, he had no heartbeat, according to Beuther.

“If Mr. McClain had not had aspiration, acidosis and hypoxia, would he have had a better chance of surviving a shot of ketamine?” asked prosecutor Duane Lyons.

“Yes,” Beuther replied.

Beuther spent much of Friday discussing how he saw McClain deteriorate during the encounter with police, pointing out different moments from the officers' body-worn camera footage. By the point paramedics arrived but before the ketamine injection, McClain’s condition would have been alarming to Beuther had he been at the scene, he said.

“He’s taken a dramatic turn for the worse, just in his overall appearance. He’s not speaking, he’s hardly moving,” Beuther said.

He did not treat McClain himself but wrote two opinions about McClain’s death based on his medical records and review of the footage. Because of ketamine’s sedative effects, a person has to be in a position when it’s administered in which they can breathe and cough, according to Beuther.

Beuther prepared his first report in July 2021 and a supplemental report in May this year after he had an opportunity to examine the mask McClain wore.

Harvey Steinberg, an attorney for Rosenblatt, pressed him to explain why his initial report opined that McClain did not appear to have an “impending respiratory compromise” or severe difficulty breathing when he was lying on his side on the ground.

Beuther insisted his testimony matched his report. He said that terms, such as “severe” and “impending,” have a different meaning to a doctor than they would to a layperson and suggest to him a person is about to immediately stop breathing or die — which were not his diagnosis of McClain.

Beuther also pushed back on Steinberg’s characterization of his opinion that the ketamine injection alone caused McClain’s death.

“His death was a complex combination of factors, the most significant of which was ketamine,” Beuther testified.

Beuther did not finish his testimony and will return to the trial Tuesday.

The jury also heard Friday from Mark Moss, the physician who treated McClain at the University of Colorado hospital. He declared McClain brain dead on Aug. 27 after a series of tests showed no evidence of basic brain activity.

His mother, Sheneen McClain, said after the day’s testimony it’s been difficult for her to re-live her son’s death during the trial, but she plans to keep coming.

“Knowing everything that Elijah went through gets me here every day,” she said. “He loved life. He did not understand why they were taking his. That’s what gets me here.”

Roedema, Rosenblatt and Officer Nathan Woodyard stopped McClain shortly before 10:45 p.m. on the night of Aug. 24, 2019, as he walked home from buying iced tea at a convenience store. A teenager had called 911 to report a person acting suspiciously. McClain wore a running mask and a jacket because he was often cold, prosecutors say, and was dancing to the music in his earphones.

Woodyard was the first to contact McClain. Body-worn camera footage captured McClain refusing to stop at first, saying, "I have the right. I'm just going home."

The footage doesn’t show the officers telling McClain the reason they stopped him, besides saying to McClain he is "being suspicious." The encounter quickly escalated. They subdued, handcuffed and put him in a neck hold intended to gain control of a person called a "carotid hold." When their sergeant got to the scene a few minutes into the encounter, Roedema and Rosenblatt told him McClain was using extreme strength to resist them and that he had tried to grab Rosenblatt’s gun.

Footage captured McClain repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe, asking for help and apologizing to the officers. Roedema and Rosenblatt are accused of ignoring his pleas.

Defense attorneys for Roedema and Rosenblatt have pointed the finger at paramedics, seeking to direct responsibility for McClain’s death solely to them by saying they injected McClain with a dose of ketamine too high for his body weight without examining him or speaking to him. They argued the officers followed the Aurora Police Department’s policies and training fully, and reacted appropriately to what they believed was McClain resisting officers’ commands.

Roedema was the senior officer on the scene until their sergeant arrived, and he gave directions to other officers throughout the encounter. Rosenblatt was the most junior officer, his defense attorneys said.

Woodyard, paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec also face charges in connection with McClain's death. Woodyard has a trial set for October, and the paramedics have a trial scheduled for November.