Sections of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon will close overnight Thursday as crews continue emergency repairs caused by mudslides earlier this year.

Eastbound lanes at Glenwood Springs, exit 116, will begin at 10 p.m. Thursday — weather permitting — and will reopen at 6 a.m. the following morning. Westbound traffic will be unaffected by the closure, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Crews will pave a temporary lane on the eastbound median in order to shift traffic, so work can continue on reconstructing the interstate's retaining wall.

The emergency repairs come after the interstate was buried in thousands of tons of mud during mudslides and debris flows in July from the Grizzly Creek burn scar, which closed the roadway for more than two weeks.

This section of the interstate has been closed several times since it reopened in August because of flash flooding.

Motorists headed east on the interstate will be detoured on Colorado State Highway 13 along U.S. Highway 30 to Colorado State Highway 9 to Silverthorne, according to the state transportation department.