DENVER — Veteran TV anchor and journalist Gary Shapiro will retire in December of 2022 after four decades on the air, 9NEWS announced Wednesday.

Shapiro has anchored 9NEWS Mornings since 1989 after first joining 9NEWS as a Boulder Bureau Reporter in 1983.

"It's just time. Even though it was never easy getting up in the middle of the night, I've loved being on the morning show with such a great crew, and with so many wonderful viewers," Shapiro said. "But now it's time to sleep in, spend time with my wife, do some traveling that we haven't seemed to get to, ski during the week, and not worry about deadlines every day."

