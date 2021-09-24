An Estes Park Police Department officer who was under investigation for a domestic violence incident was found dead in his home by authorities, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Officials from the police department Thursday contacted the Eighth Judicial District Incident Response Team for help in investigating domestic violence allegations against the officer, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators interviewed family members about the allegations and learned the officer was at his home with two other family members. Detectives attempted to contact the officer, whose was later identified as 61-year-old Eric Rose, but were unsuccessful.

Two others were removed safely from the home, officials said.

A search warrant was issued for the Rose's house and the sheriff's office All-Hazards/Crisis Response Team and Boulder County Sheriff's Office SWAT team served the warrant at 9:15 p.m. They found Rose dead inside the home, according to the sheriff's office.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office deemed Rose's death as a suicide caused by a shot to the head on Friday.