As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks nears, communities across Colorado plan to memorialize the day.
Broomfield:
The City and County of Broomfield in partnership with the Broomfield Police Department, North Metro Fire Rescue District and Veterans Museum of Broomfield will hosts several events leading up to the anniversary on Saturday.
On Saturday, a formal memorial ceremony will be held beginning at 9 a.m. at the Broomfield Amphitheater and 9/11 Memorial at 3 Community Park Road. Remarks will be made by the family members of Chris Faughnan, who died when the Twin Towers collapsed, retired New York Fire Department Cpt. John Fatta, retired North Metro Fire Chief John O'Hayre and artist Sonny Riviera.
The ceremony will include an honor guard, procession, flag presentation and ceremonial bell ringing in remembrance of each site attacked nearly 20 years ago.
Following the ceremony, the Veterans Museum Broomfield will host a coffee and conversation event with a presentation by Chaplin Andy Meverden on how 9/11 impacted the military and ministry in Afghanistan. Following his presentation, an encore showing of "Finding Daylight" will be shown.
Denver:
On Friday, the Denver Fire Department and Denver International Airport will dedicate a permanent instillation that's made of a steel from the World Trade Center to the victims of Sept. 11 and first responders.
A public open house will be available at Fire House 35 at 25365 E. 7th Ave. on Friday from 11 a.m. to noon. Anyone interested in attending should RSVP at rsvp@flydenver.com.
On Saturday, there will be a moment of silence at Denver International Airport at 6:46 a.m. to honor the lives lost during the Sept. 11 attacks. A procession will begin on Level 6 near the South Security Checkpoint and the Transportation Security Administration will present the flag aside bagpipers.
Later that morning, the 2021 Denver 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place on Sept. 11 at 1801 California St. However, it's only open to firefighters and due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the limited number of slots are full.
This year's event is limited to 343 firefighters, which represents the number of firefighters who died on Sept. 11.
The annual 9/11 Heroes Run will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Great Lawn Park/Kelly Open Space in Denver. An opening ceremony will be held between 8:30 and 9 a.m. and will conclude with the start of the run.
Anyone wishing to participate can sign-up on race day, but costs $40 per person. a 10% discount is offered to active duty military or first responders.
Lastly, Remembrance, patriot car show and shine will be held at VFW Post 9644 at 2680 W. Hampden Ave. between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Lone Tree:
The Lone Tree Teen Court, an alternative for young respondents, is one of 60 communities across the county and will raise the official 9/11 Flag of Honor, which includes the names of all 2,983 victims who lost their lives and will remember 50 of the lives by reading their names and biographies.
The event begins at 9 a.m. and will last an hour at 9220 Kimmer Drive. It will be the largest nationally coordinated 9/11 Day Project in America in the remembrance of the 20th Anniversary, according to the City of Lone Tree.
Loveland:
Blue Behind Bars: 9/11 Tribute Concert will be held at Foundations Church at 1380 N. Denver Ave. in Loveland. The concert will be held between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and will offer family festivities, food trucks, temporary tattoos and inflatables.
Morrison:
On Saturday, the 13th annual Colorado 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will begin at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Morrison at 8:46 a.m., which is when the first plane hit the northwest tower 20 years ago.
The event is limited to 1,200 climbers who register online due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and no onsite registration will be allowed like in previous years.
Participants 3 and up and required to wear masks unless eating or drinking.
Climbers will do nine laps around the stairs outside the famous concert venue, which is equivalent to 110 stories, which is what the World Trade Center was before it fell.