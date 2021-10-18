An abrupt trip to California for Christmas that ended just as suddenly. Steve Pankey calling a pastor who made hopeful remarks about finding the recently missing girl a “false prophet.” And Pankey suddenly bringing up that missing girl in a conversation with his wife 15 years after she disappeared.

The fourth day of Pankey’s trial Monday for the disappearance and killing of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews ended with a series of revelations from his ex-wife, Angela Hicks, about Pankey’s impulsive and erratic actions in the days and years after Matthews went missing.

Pankey, 70, faces five counts in connection with Matthews’ disappearance in 1984, including first-degree murder after deliberation, felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers.

Matthews went missing from her family’s house in Greely the night of Dec. 20, after she performed in a choir concert, apparently during an hourlong window between arriving back home and when her father got back from her sister’s basketball game. She was one of the first missing children to appear on milk cartons.

Oil and gas workers discovered her remains in a field in 2019, dead of a gunshot wound to her head.

Greeley police detective Robert Cash began focusing on Pankey as a suspect in 2019, based on a phone call he had with Pankey in which Pankey claimed to have knowledge about Matthews and asked to compare information, but demanded “a deal” in exchange for continuing to talk.

Pankey’s defense attorney Anthony Viorst has focused on naming a man named Norris Drake, who Viorst claims had an interest in young girls and whose mother was a neighbor of the Matthews family, as a suspect in Matthews’ death. Drake visited his mother’s house the night of Dec. 20 and appears to have left the home in the window when Matthews was home alone, Viorst argued.

Drake has died, and was never charged in connection with Matthews’ death. In testimony last week, Cash said he eliminated Drake as a suspect because of witness statements giving him an alibi on when he left his mother’s house, according to the Greeley Tribune.

Viorst has also pointed to a dearth of physical evidence linking Pankey to Matthews, and talked about Pankey's Asberger's Syndrome as contributing to his obsessive behavior about the case.

The jury heard Monday from forensic anthropologist Dr. Diane France, who helped identify Matthews’ remains. She said her type of work can identify characteristics of remains including approximate age, sex and circumstances surrounding death, and she then gives that information to a coroner, who is tasked with identifying the person and the cause of death.

Greeley police officer Grady Jackson, who previously worked as a detective in the department, testified about the possibility of accessing the site where Matthews’ body was found in 1984.

There is no DNA evidence linking Pankey to Matthews, and her family has said they did not know him at all before he became a suspect in Matthews’ death. Prosecutors have focused on Pankey’s apparent obsession with her disappearance, which they sought to shed more light on Monday with Hicks’ testimony.

On Dec. 22, 1984, a few days after Matthews went missing, Hicks, Pankey and their son drove to California for a planned reunion of Pankey’s relatives for Christmas. Hicks said Pankey’s decision to make the trip caught her off guard because a few days earlier, he had announced they would not go to the gathering.

“I was just shocked, because the last thing I understood was that we weren’t going,” Hicks said.

On Christmas day, Pankey abruptly announced the family would return home following an argument with his father, according to Hicks. On the drive back to Greeley, Hicks said Pankey spent several hours searching for radio news reports about Matthews’ disappearance. She remembered his behavior as unusual because about a year before, he had banned radios, newspapers, TVs and music from the family home.

When the family got back to Greeley, Hicks said Pankey drove them straight to a Safeway to buy copies of that day’s issues of the Denver Post and the Greeley Tribune, and also insisted Hicks get copies of previous days’ papers that were still available. He insisted she read each story about Matthews out loud more than once, Hicks recalled.

She testified about other events in the days and months after Matthews went missing that stood out in her memory, such as seeing a burning car on her and Pankey’s property, and him making a remark during a church service that the pastor, who expressed optimism Matthews would be found alive, was a “false prophet.”

Hicks ended her testimony Monday with a revelation about a conversation with Pankey in 1999, when the family lived in Idaho. She discovered Pankey had not paid that month’s rent, and when confronted he said had spent the money on legal fees because he believed police were “persecuting” him — “Because I won’t tell them what they want to know about Jonelle Matthews,” Hicks said Pankey told her.

Hicks recalled her shock at Pankey’s statement, because the topic of Matthews hadn’t come up in years.

“It was just such a shock, because what would he know about JM?” she said. “It made my blood run cold. It was just this awful, awful feeling.”

She is expected to continue testifying Tuesday.