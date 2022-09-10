An explosion causing structural damage in a residential building in Aurora on Saturday morning has prompted evacuations, the city's Fire Rescue tweeted shortly before 10 a.m.

The fire department asked anyone in the building to evacuate and for people to stay away from the building at 14565 E. Alameda Ave. There is "heavy damage" to the west side of the building and at least three people have been taken to the hospital.

Building residents, between 300 and 400, will be taken to a nearby shelter with the help of the Red Cross and RTD. The Red Cross will coordinate long-term housing based on need, Aurora Fire Rescue tweeted.

Update: All parties are asked to stay away from the building at 14565 E Alameda ave or evacuate it and the vicinity as structural damage has been found and crews are still attempting to identify the extent and severity. — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) September 10, 2022

Aurora Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of smoke in the building, but at 10:16 a.m. said crews did not yet know the origin of the explosion. At that time, firefighters had mitigated hazards and gotten out of the building to wait for help with utilities control, the department said.