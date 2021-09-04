Labor Day weekend festivities were in full swing Saturday as thousands of people flocked around the Cherry Creek Shopping Center for a day filled with art, activities, live music and food.
Families and art enthusiasts from across the metro and artists from across the world flocked to the annual Cherry Creek Art Festival, which opened for the first time since 2019 Saturday morning.
Artist Daryl Thetford of Chattanooga Tenn. has been showcasing his works of arts at the festival each year since 2008. Saturday was the first time he made an appearance at a festival since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
"The crowd has just been amazing and I don't really know how long it was, but it seemed like there was a mile long line to get into the parking garage and that was really exciting to see," Thetford said. "It's been a little stressful since I haven't been able to attend festivals like these for a year and a half, so I'm just grateful to be here."
Traditionally the art festival that attracts painters, sculptors, bag makers and artists from across the world is held over the July 4th holiday weekend. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers decided to delay the festivities two months in December of last year.
Despite the delay, remnants of the pandemic remained on Saturday as many people wore masks, hand sanitizing stations were across the festival grounds and a time entry system was implemented.
Additionally, the festival that is normally held in Cherry Creek North was moved around the Cherry Creek Shopping Center to accommodate a 27,000 person capacity in a wide open space. However, this also reduced the number of artists from around 265 to 220 people this year, said Tara Brickell, executive director and CEO of Cherry Creek Arts.
"Our biggest worry was for public health and safety," Brickell said. "We want people to have enjoyable time, but we also urge masking up in crowded areas. We've been watching nationally other events that have been held and watching what they've been doing. So far, outdoor transmission rates continue to be very low at these types of events."
Despite these changes many like Joel and Jenny Kivett of Arvada were ready for an art-filled day with their daughter Nora.
Joel Kivett said the family circles the opening day of the festival each year on the calendar and have turned it into a tradition. Their favorite part is looking at all the different types of art and sharing the experience as a family, he said.
"Its such a blessing to have so many great artists all together in one place and it gives us an opportunity to share our love of art with our daughter," said Joel Kivett.
Others like Celie Dangler, Ema Perak and Liam Bender, seventh-graders from Blessed Sacrament Catholic School were in attendance as part of the festival's student art buying program.'
The program gives 20 schools from across Colorado $500 to purchase pieces of art to showcase in their respective schools. However, the program does more than that as it inspired each of the three students, they said.
"It's just really cool to be here and see all the different types of art," Dangler said. "It inspires me to do more."
And to the organizers like Brickell, they're just glad to have people back enjoying the art, music and food together again.
"It just makes us so happy to be able to do this again," Brickell said. "It brings people together and allows them to celebrate their love of art with one another."