A family from New York was rescued on Thursday after their truck became submerged in Escalante Creek in Mesa County.
Deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, along with the county's search and rescue team, responded to the creek after the family's truck became stuck in the creek. The family of three managed to climb to higher ground and report the incident, according to a news release.
The sheriff's office said when first responders arrived the water was about four to five feet deep — due to rising waters from spring runoff — and moving quickly.
Swift-water rescue swimmers rescued two of the family members who were stranded on the far side of the creek bank. They also removed the submerged truck, according to the release.
Officials say the incident is a reminder for residents and visitors to refrain from entering or driving across waters as temperatures rise and snow melts.
"A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult, and just a foot of rushing water can carry away a car," the release read. "It is never safe to drive or walk across a body of fast-moving water."
The creek is about 300 miles west of Denver.