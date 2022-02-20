A 33-year-old man died Sunday when his pickup truck went off the road, crashed into two fences and fell several feet onto the train tracks in Aurora.
The crash occurred around 6 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Abilene Street in the city's Heather Gardens neighborhood, according to the Aurora Police Department.
The crash forced the Regional Transportation District to close its light rail tracks that run through central Aurora. As of early Sunday afternoon, the tracks had not reopened.
Medics took the man to a hospital, where he later died. Investigators said they believe he might have been drinking. Authorities have identified the man but aren't releasing his name until relatives are notified.