Interstate 70 remains closed in both directions Wednesday morning between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower-Johnson tunnels after a fatal crash Tuesday night, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes east of Silverthorne.
At least five vehicles were involved, including a semi-truck. At least one person was killed. It’s not known if there were any other injuries.
There is no estimate for when the interstate will reopen. A detour on U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass was put in place.
