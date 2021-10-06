Fatal crash

A fatal crash east of Silverthorne closed Interstate 70 on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

Interstate 70 remains closed in both directions Wednesday morning between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower-Johnson tunnels after a fatal crash Tuesday night, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes east of Silverthorne.

At least five vehicles were involved, including a semi-truck. At least one person was killed. It’s not known if there were any other injuries.

There is no estimate for when the interstate will reopen. A detour on U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass was put in place.

