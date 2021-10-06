Both directions of Interstate 70 were closed for several hours Wednesday morning between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower-Johnson tunnels after a fatal crash involving five vehicles Tuesday night, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
Eastbound lanes reopened shortly before 11 a.m., but westbound lanes were expected to remain closed most of the day.
Crews were removing debris and an investigating the crash. The roadway is expected to fully reopen between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., said trooper Josh Lewis, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol.
The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 207, just east of Silverthorne, after a semitruck traveling west lost control in a construction zone and collided into four parked vehicles, including another semi, Lewis said.
The semitruck that collided into the parked vehicles caught fire. At least one person was killed and has been identified as a 43-year-old man from California, Lewis said.
It's not known if there were any other injuries, Lewis said.
Law enforcement does not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, but they believe speed might have played a role, Lewis said.
Though the crash was limited to the westbound lanes, the eastbound lanes were closed as a safety precaution "due to the visibility and sensitivity of crash cleanup," the department said.
Drivers should expect significant delays throughout the day as debris removal and an investigation continues.
U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass was used as a detour to get around the westbound closure.
