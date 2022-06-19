Happy Father's Day Denver! You might want to grill early today.
Metro Denver will have a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 89 can be expected. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected over the higher terrain today with scattered thunderstorms across the Urban Corridor and eastern plains. Brief heavy rain and wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible with the stronger storms.
An isolated gust to 60 mph cannot be ruled out. Quick moving storms will keep the flash flood threat low for the burn areas.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.