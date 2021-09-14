A pair of lawsuits filed in federal court in Denver on Monday claims police used violated constitutional rights by using excessive force against peaceful protesters during last spring and summer’s racial justice protests sparked by the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and chilled them from protesting in the future.

The lawsuits represent 50 plaintiffs total and name the City and County of Denver, unnamed defendants whom the lawsuit refers to as Does 1 to 100, and Officers Reece Hunter and Alfonso Carrera.

The lawsuits have been filed by attorneys from Beem & Isley and Baumgartner Law.

The case naming the two latter officers accuses Carrera of tackling a protester, Gregory Trickel, on May 29, 2020 after he obeyed officers’ orders to disperse and binding his wrists with zip ties. Trickel was arrested and charged with curfew violation and failure to obey a lawful order, the complaint says, but the district attorney’s office later dismissed the counts.

Hunter is accused of hitting another plaintiff, Nicholas Titus, with his squad car and then driving away on June 13 last year while Titus was in a crosswalk with his hands up. Hunter was not on a service call at the time, according to the lawsuit. The complaint also alleges officers tackled Titus several hours later as he and other protesters left peacefully.

The lawsuits cover allegations of conduct during protests between May 28 and July 19, 2020, claiming “each of the Plaintiffs was injured in some way after being targeted, shot at, gassed, and/or fired upon, either indiscriminately as part of a group or specifically, by the Defendant Officers because of their participation in, support of, observation or documentation of, and/or association with the peaceful protests and demonstrations against police misconduct and brutality.”

A young girl under 18 whom one lawsuit claims was arrested and questioned by officers on June 27 without her father -- whom she had gone downtown with -- and later released without any charges is also among the plaintiffs.

The complaints detail effects of tear gas and less-lethal projectiles some plaintiffs say they experienced for several days after attending the protests, including bruising, nosebleeds and trouble breathing.

They also claim the city did not take appropriate steps to make sure officers from law enforcement agencies outside Denver brought in to respond to the protests used force in constitutional ways, or according the city’s policies and training for officers.

The lawsuits follow a batch of 50 legal notices with a theme of claims of “excessive force and illegal arrests” delivered to Mayor Michael Hancock’s office last November, required for suing the government in state court. At the time Clifford Beem told 9News he expected to file one lawsuit in federal court naming 50 plaintiffs.

The complaints also come about nine months after Denver’s Office of the Independent Monitor, the watchdog agency for the city’s law enforcement, released a report finding police used excessive force last spring and summer against people protesting peacefully. The report also found the department did not keep staffing rosters in the early days of the protests and did not have body-worn camera footage for many officers.

In addition to money damages and attorneys’ fees, the lawsuits also request mandatory training and policy changes to prevent similar misconduct in the future by police.