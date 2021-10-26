After two consecutive summers of success for Film on the Rocks drive-in series, the City of Denver Arts and Venues announced Tuesday a new holiday drive-in series.
Beginning Nov. 26 and running each weekend through Dec. 12, 13 of the holiday season's most iconic films such as "A Christmas Story" "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" and "Die Hard" will be shown at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.
"Our Denver-area audiences delivered an overwhelming positive response to both our 2020 and 2021 drive-in series," Brian Kitts with Denver Arts & Venues said in a release. "With more people able to get together in person this holiday season and people coming in from out of town, we know that a holiday Red Rocks drive-in will be a very memorable experience for friends and families across generations."
Each showing will be projected on a 48-foot by 28-foot LED screen in the Red Rocks Lower South Lot 2 parking area with audio delivered through a designated FM radio frequency, officials said.
Guests within each of the 350 ticketed automobiles will be required to remain in their vehicles throughout the duration of the film.
Films on the Rocks Holiday Drive-In series complete lineup includes:
- "Planes, Trains & Automobiles" on Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m.
- "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" on Nov. 26 at 8 p.m.
- "Polar Express" on Nov. 27 at 4:30 p.m.
- "Die Hard" on Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.
- "Home Alone" on Nov. 28 at 4:30 p.m.
- "Gremlins" on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
- "Jingle All The Way" on Dec. 4 at 4:30 p.m.
- "Batman Returns" on Dec. 4 at 8 p.m.
- "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" on Dec. 5 at 4:30 p.m.
- "Love Actually" on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
- "The Preacher's Wife" on Dec 11. at 4:30 p.m.
- "Scrooged" on Dec. 11. at 8 p.m.
- "A Christmas Story" on Dec. 12 at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. on the Red Rocks website and cost $59.50 per car, per film and includes a movie-themed snack pack.