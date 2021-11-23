The body of the final person missing in a Poudre Canyon flood in July was recovered on Saturday, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
Diana Brown, 57, was found on Saturday by a hiker on Rustic Road, which is four miles east of Black Hollow Road. Authorities recovered Brown's body and it was later positively identified by the county coroner's office.
Brown and three of her family members, Richard Brown, 85, David Brown, 61, and Patricia Brown, 59, were killed after their cabin was swept away in a debris flow on July 20, near the Cameron Peak fire burn scar.
Authorities attempted on several occasions to locate Diana Brown's body through search efforts by using drones, dogs and specialized equipment. Despite hundreds of people searching for her body, each search was unsuccessful.
"We are relived the Brown family will be able to put her to rest and have closure to the terrible loss they experienced on July 20th, 2021," officials said in a news release.