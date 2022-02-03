Denver’s Citizen Oversight Board has named three finalists to head the city’s law enforcement watchdog agency, more than a year after the last head of the Office of the Independent Monitor stepped down.

The finalists are Robert Booth II of Denver, Joseph Lipari of Boulder and Dana Walton-Macaulay of Portland, Oregon, according to a news release.

The Citizen Oversight Board has scheduled two virtual public forums in collaboration with community organizations. The first, co-hosted with advocacy and faith-based work communities, will take place Feb. 16. A second in cooperation with service provider community members will be held Feb. 17. Both forums will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Lipari has served as Boulder’s independent police monitor since 2020, the first person to hold that position in the city. He previously worked as a deputy inspector general for public safety in Chicago, according to Boulder’s website.

Walton-Macaulay is the deputy director of Portland’s Independent Police Review, the police oversight branch of the city auditor’s office. Booth works as an assistant deputy attorney general, according to his LinkedIn profile and the state’s attorney registration records.

The Office of the Independent Monitor monitors investigations of Denver’s safety officers, including shootings, in-custody deaths and probes that turn into criminal investigations, and makes recommendations about discipline and policy to the manager of safety. The agency also monitors investigations of citizen complaints about misconduct such as improper use of force, discrimination and retaliation. The office did a special investigation in summer and fall 2020 into Denver police’s handling of racial justice protests, finding the department misused less-lethal force tactics and at times acted anonymously without body-worn cameras. The Citizen Oversight Board has previously said it hoped to choose the next monitor by April. The process for recruiting applicants has been led by an appointed search committee, and the board said last fall about 40 people had applied, a high number given the specialized nature of the position. The board is responsible for overseeing the effectiveness of the Office of the Independent Monitor. In November, voters in Denver gave authority to appoint the monitor, previously a mayoral appointment, to the board. The previous monitor, Nick Mitchell, stepped down last winter to oversee a consent decree in Los Angeles. Gregg Crittenden has served as acting monitor in the interim.

Ahead of the public forums community members can submit questions for the candidates to COB@denvergov.org. People can also request translation services and submit interest in co-hosting the events.