South Metro Fire Rescue battled a small, slow moving fire that ignited in an open space in Castle Pines.
SMFR is on scene of a small, slow moving fire burning in grass and brush in the open space between Daniels Gate Dr. & Topaz Vista Pl. in the Castle Pines area. Firefighters are working to control the fire which is close to nearby homes. No injuries reported. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/KZh7OmChU1— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 14, 2022
Crews were sent to the open space between Daniels Gate Drive and Topaz Vista Place at 10:35 a.m. after reports of a vegetation fire.
Officials said the blaze was close to homes and sent 20 fire engines and support vehicles with approximately 40 personnel to the scene.
The blaze was deemed under control just after 11 a.m. and officials said there were no reports of injuries.