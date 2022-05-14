Cameron Peak Fires

Photo courtesy of the South Metro Fire & Rescue  

South Metro Fire Rescue battled a small, slow moving fire that ignited in an open space in Castle Pines.

Crews were sent to the open space between Daniels Gate Drive and Topaz Vista Place at 10:35 a.m. after reports of a vegetation fire. 

Officials said the blaze was close to homes and sent 20 fire engines and support vehicles with approximately 40 personnel to the scene. 

The blaze was deemed under control just after 11 a.m. and officials said there were no reports of injuries. 

