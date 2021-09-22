A fire that burned 17 acres and caused voluntary evacuation notices in Larimer County earlier this week was declared fully contained, the Poudre Fire Authority said.

Final Update: The #StagHollowFire is 100% contained. All resources were released this afternoon. The fire will be patrolled tomorrow before calling it out. pic.twitter.com/UmHUzvfH4J — poudrefire (@poudrefire) September 22, 2021

The small vegetation fire started Monday morning near Stag Hollow and Glade roads, which is just southeast of Masonville and southwest of Horsetooth Reservoir.

The blaze expanded from 10 acres to 17.6 as of Tuesday morning, but within 12 hours fire officials deemed the blaze fully contained.

All resources were released, but the fire will continue to be patrolled throughout Wednesday.

On Monday morning, voluntary evacuation notices were issued for the areas surrounding Masonville and southern Horsetooth Reservoir by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an update on the Stag Hollow Fire. Fire officials have lifted the voluntary evacuation orders. Residents from Glade Road east to Rim Rock Valley Ln and W County Road 38E south to Muley Park Rd may return to https://t.co/rngoxGWwMK — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) September 21, 2021

Those evacuations were lifted about 6 p.m. the same day, according to the sheriff's office.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.