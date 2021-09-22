Poudre Fire Authority

Poudre Fire Authority respond to the Stag Hollow Fire on Monday Sept. 20, 2021.

 Courtesy of Poudre Fire Authority

A fire that burned 17 acres and caused voluntary evacuation notices in Larimer County earlier this week was declared fully contained, the Poudre Fire Authority said.

The small vegetation fire started Monday morning near Stag Hollow and Glade roads, which is just southeast of Masonville and southwest of Horsetooth Reservoir. 

The blaze expanded from 10 acres to 17.6 as of Tuesday morning, but within 12 hours fire officials deemed the blaze fully contained. 

All resources were released, but the fire will continue to be patrolled throughout Wednesday. 

On Monday morning, voluntary evacuation notices were issued for the areas surrounding Masonville and southern Horsetooth Reservoir by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Those evacuations were lifted about 6 p.m. the same day, according to the sheriff's office.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. 