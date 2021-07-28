A good Samaritan rescued a man from a burning apartment in Aurora Wednesday morning, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.
"The gentleman noticed smoke coming from the apartment and was able to make access to the patient and pull them out," department spokesman Dan Pollep said. "The victim was outside the building waiting for us when we arrived."
Authorities have not named the Good Samaritan or the man rescued, who was injured as a result of the blaze. Details about his medical status aren't known, Pollep said.
Fire crews were dispatched to an apartment building in the 11900 block of North 14th Avenue around 10:30 a.m. after reports of a structure fire, officials said. Crews were able to contain the fire to one unit.
Fire investigators determined the blaze was accidental and a result of unattended cooking, Pollep said.
Unattended cooking is the cause of one-third of all house fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.