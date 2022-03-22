First Lady Jill Biden will fly into Denver this week and speak at several events across the city.
Biden will arrive at Denver International Airport at 4:45 p.m. Friday and will attend a Democratic National Committee finance event at 5:30 p.m.
The following morning, the first lady will provide opening remarks at the White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit at the Community College of Denver and later that evening will speak at the annual Latin American Educational Foundation gala at the Fillmore Auditorium.
After leaving Colorado, Biden will continue on to California on Monday.