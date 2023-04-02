First Lady Jill Biden is visiting Denver Monday to highlight President Joe Biden's economic policies, according to her office, Denver Gazette news partner 9News reported.

Biden arrived in Colorado Sunday evening. On Monday morning, she will join Gov. Jared Polis at the Colorado State Capitol "to highlight how state officials are prioritizing investments in community colleges and workforce training programs," according to her office.

Biden's trip also includes visits to Michigan, Maine and Vermont, 9News reported.

"During the visits, the First Lady will highlight how career-connected learning and workforce training programs are central to the Biden Education Pathway, and the importance of investing in these programs that are preparing high school and community college students for jobs created by the President’s Investing in America agenda," her office said in a news release.

Biden traveled to Colorado after taking in the NCAA women's basketball national championship in Dallas Sunday afternoon.

