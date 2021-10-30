A new pilot program launched earlier this month in Denver and gives the city's Montbello residents more commuting options.
The Montbello Connecter gives residents a free commuting option on weekdays to shopping destinations, the Montbello Recreation Center and transit stations within a 5.2 mile radius through eco-friendly vehicles, officials said.
The program launched on Oct. 11 and since has been serving an average of 60 passengers a day, according to a release from Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI).
"With this pilot, we're offering community members greater freedom of movement, and an affordable and convenient way to travel to neighborhood destinations and regional transit stops, and I encourage Montbello residents to give it a try!" said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock in a news release.
The program is expected to last a year and is overseen by DOTI. The department contracted Northeast Transportation Connections and Downtowner to operate the service and manage the programs mobile app.
Its goal is to get Montbello residents to their desired destination within 30 minutes of asking for a ride and offers eco-friendly plug-in hybrid minivans and an all-electric sedan, according to the release.
Montbello residents can access the service by downloading the Montbello Connector mobile app or by calling 720-868-0560. Service is available between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.