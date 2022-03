A former employee in the Denver District Attorney’s Office has filed a lawsuit alleging systemic pay discrimination. Adrienne Greene worked for the office from 1996 until February this year. She first was hired as a deputy district attorney, and then as a chief deputy and ultimately promoted to senior chief deputy in April 2021.

Greene alleges in the lawsuit filed Thursday in Denver District Court that the office has paid her less than similarly situated male district attorneys, in part because of raises given to several male attorneys in 2013 by former District Attorney Mitch Morrissey. Pay increases were not given to female attorneys in the office at the same time, she claims.

The lawsuit also claims the office did a study in 2017 that revealed female attorneys in the office were systemically paid less than their male counterparts, and the DA’s office posted salaries of the attorneys online in 2018. Greene also got information about salaries through open records requests. The pay disparities were not remedied, the lawsuit alleges.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Beth McCann said in a statement the allegations are “inaccurate and without merit.”

“As Denver’s District Attorney, Beth McCann has worked hard to create a welcoming and supportive environment for women. The District Attorney’s Office is a place for opportunity and promotion for all genders,” said the statement.

Among the salary comparisons alleged in the lawsuit:

Chief Deputy Helen Morgan made $162,859 in 2016, while chief deputy Joe Morales made $179,719. The case claims Morgan had more experience than Morales.

Greene made $150,381 in 2018. At the time, she had 22 years of experience, the same number of years as Morales in 2016.

Greene made $175,505 in April 2021 when she had 25 years of experience. Morales made $191,721 when he had the same amount of experience.

Chief Deputy Tim Twining made $193,974 in 2017, when he had 25 years of experience.

Greene also claims in the lawsuit that she faced retaliation for submitting complaints about the pay disparities and for reporting sexist and racist behavior by two male attorneys in the office. Both attorneys were allowed to resign when reports of their behavior reached the media, claims the lawsuit.

An internal investigation allegedly based on a complaint from a victim advocate was opened into Greene in 2019, which was not substantiated by witnesses, the lawsuit claims. The victim advocate allegedly later told Greene two other attorneys and another advocate had bullied her into making the complaint.

The lawsuit also claims District Attorney Beth McCann asked leading questions about Greene during performance evaluations with the goal of prompting negative feedback from other employees about her.