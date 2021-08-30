The assault case against former Loveland police officer Austin Hopp for his arrest of Karen Garner, an elderly woman with dementia, last year can go forward, a Larimer County district court judge ruled Monday.
Judge Carroll Michelle Brinegar did not make any comments to accompany her ruling. The bulk of the preliminary hearing happened on Aug. 19.
Brinegar set the case's arraignment -- where Hopp would be expected to enter a plea -- for Sept. 29 at 4 p.m.
Video footage of the June 2020 arrest of Garner released by her attorney shows Hopp forcefully subduing her after she left a Walmart and forgetting to pay for less than $15 worth of items. Garner was 73 at the time and has dementia and sensory aphasia that limit her ability to communicate.
Other footage of officers' behavior during the several hours she was in custody shows officers mocking the incident and Garner's injuries, which included a dislocated shoulder and broken arm.
Garner did not receive medical care until much later in the evening.
Hopp's preliminary hearing only addressed the charge he faces of second-degree assault of an at-risk person, a felony. Prosecutors have also charged him with attempting to influence a public servant, also a felony, and misdemeanor official misconduct.
The Loveland Reporter-Herald reported that prosecutors argued footage of Garner's arrest and officers' treatment of her afterward can stand alone as proof Hopp was in the wrong. But Hopp's defense attorney claimed his superiors deemed his actions appropriate and not excessive, the paper reported.
If the case goes to trial instead of ending with a plea deal, Brinegar said she intends to set it for as soon as possible in 2022.
Officer Daria Jalali, who assisted Hopp with Garner's arrest, faces charges of failure by a peace officer to intervene and to report use of force, and official misconduct, all misdemeanors.
The attorney for Garner and her family, Sarah Schielke, has also filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Loveland and several officers for the incident.