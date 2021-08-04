WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A prosecutor and a defense lawyer said they were close to a plea bargain for swimmer Klete Keller, a U.S. gold medalist in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, who faces seven riot-related charges, including civil disorder and witness tampering.
Prosecutor Amanda Jawad confirmed to U.S. District Judge Richard Leon that a plea offer had been extended to Keller and said the defense and prosecution were "just finalizing an agreement."
While inside the Capitol, Keller could be seen wearing a USA Olympic jacket with an official Olympics patch, according to court documents.
More than 535 people face charges arising from the riot in which supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump sought to block Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory.