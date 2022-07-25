A judge set bail at $125,000 for a Fort Collins man accused of shooting at a woman during a car chase and later disappearing with a 9-month-old child he was babysitting.
When officers arrested Gabriel Motta, 50, earlier this month, they found the missing infant in a baby stroller with a loaded gun hidden under the blankets where the child had been lying, police said.
“With a weapon hidden so close to an infant, and within reach of an individual who has such blatant disregard for human life, it’s a miracle nobody was harmed,” Tim Doran, Fort Collins' assistant police chief, said in a statement.
On May 11, Motta threatened a woman with a gun when she accused him of stealing her purse, police said.
Motta drove off, and the woman followed him. During the chase, Motta shot at her while speeding through a school zone, police said. The woman stopped following him and reported the incident to police.
On July 19, a 9-month-old child was reported missing. The child's parents told police that they left the child with Motta a few days earlier.
Officers arrested Motta at Fort Collins' Downtown Transit Center, where they found the missing child in a stroller.
Motta was booked into the Larimer County jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, methamphetamine possession and other alleged crimes.